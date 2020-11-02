How One Pueblo Family Encourages Voting Through A Homegrown Ballot Guide

For dozens, maybe hundreds, of voters in Pueblo, the guide they consult before casting their ballots isn’t prepared by a news organization or a local nonprofit. Instead, it’s a simple printed sheet, passed out by the Trujillo family.

“I think it's a great thing. All families should do a ballot guide and put that out,” said Theresa Trujillo, who works with her parents every election year to create the sample ballot.

The three meet over the course of weeks, sitting around her parent’s kitchen table to discuss the list of candidates, ballot questions, and local issues. The end result is a comprehensive list of recommendations for how the family wants to encourage people to vote.

“In our own family, I feel like because we do this, people are really serious about voting. All of my brothers hunt. And so my mom doesn't let them leave town to go hunting…. until they turn in their ballot.”

Bente Birkeland/CPR News Theresa Trujillo, and her parents Saul and Florence, spend weeks each election year preparing the voter guide they distribute to family and friends around Pueblo.

Theresa is the oldest of Saul and Florence E. Trujillo’s seven children. Both of her parents come from big families, with lots of brothers and sisters, and foster siblings too. It’s that extended family, and their friends, that the Trujillo’s have been preparing guides for over the past decade.

“This is Pueblo, give me 15 minutes and I'll make you a bet we’re related,” jokes Saul. “If not, I know 50 percent of the people you know.”

Colorado has one of the highest voter turnout rates in the country, but four years ago Pueblo’s lagged behind by about five points. Both major political parties are working to get less frequent voters to turn in ballots this year, and they’re relying on personal connections. In that effort, the Trujillos clearly have a leg up.

While the guide contains recommendations, Saul says he doesn't really care who or what people vote for, just that they vote.

“And four of us brothers served in the Second World War, the Korean War, in the Vietnam war... And I just believe that if you live in a country, in a great democracy, you have the responsibility to vote. And if you don't do that, you have no right to complain on any issue,” he said.