2020 Voter Turnout In Politically Divided Pueblo May Hinge On A More Personal Campaigning Approach

Political campaigns don’t just work to persuade undecided voters to support their candidate; encouraging turnout is as important — or can be even more so — than persuasion. It’s especially key in politically divided parts of the state where both major parties are trying to galvanize less frequent voters.

Colorado has one of the highest voter turnout rates in the country; according to state figures, 86 percent of active voters cast ballots in 2016. But in Pueblo, the rate was about 5 percent lower. That means both parties see room for growth in 2020.

Pueblo is a heavily Latino county with more registered Democrats than Republicans. And while President Donald Trump lost Colorado in 2016, he narrowly won the county.

“It was a shock, a shock to those of us living here and a shock to people around the state,” said Victoria Marquesen, the secretary of the Democratic Party in Pueblo. “I can remember for six months afterwards, I’d see people throughout the state and they'd say what the hell happened to Pueblo County?”