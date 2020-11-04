Coloradans Turned Out In Record Numbers To Vote In 2020. Here’s What That Means

Minnesota or Colorado? The answer to which state had the highest voter turnout in 2020 (and who wins the bet between Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar) might still be a couple of days out.

But what we do know is that Coloradans voted in record numbers for the 2020 election.

As of Wednesday morning, 3,222,676 ballots have been returned out of an active voter roll of 3,780,115 — a turnout rate of 85 percent.

Unaffiliated voters, who make up a plurality of Colorado’s electorate, continued their trend from 2018 of dominating turnout. They cast 1,246,120, ballots. They were followed by Democrats with 997,835 ballots and Republicans who turned in 928,993 ballots