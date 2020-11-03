Live Updates: Colorado Election Day 2020 As It Happens

8:19 a.m. — There’s no evidence that would-be rioters are stashing bricks in downtown Denver

A photo showing a pile of bricks on a downtown Denver corner has been making the rounds on conservative social media pages over the last 24 hours or so.

The post appears to have originated on former MLB player Aubrey Huff’s Instagram page, before migrating across Twitter and Facebook groups. Many commenters appear fearful that would-be rioters are planting them for future use.

But those concerns are unfounded, says a city spokesman.

“So far, no evidence has been found that these bricks have been pre-planted for future use in protests,” said Eric Escudero, Denver Joint Information Center. “Denver requests people to report any suspicious activity to police as we work to maintain public safety.

Police are investigating, Escudero said. Law enforcement agencies and downtown businesses have been preparing for violence

In that light, it's understandable how the brick photo took off on social media even if there's no evidence behind it. Experts say Americans should practice “emotional skepticism,” when looking at social media content — especially images engineered to reinforce what they already believe. ProPublica has an excellent guide on how to spot and fight election misinformation.

— Nathaniel Minor

7:00 a.m. — The polls are open!

Good Morning and welcome to Election Day 2020. Colorado has already seen prodigious turnout, but for the traditionalists among us who want to vote in person — be sure to follow COVID-19 precautions — the polls are open until 7 p.m. tonight.

If you are voting with your mail ballot be sure to drop it off before the polls close. As of Monday at 4 p.m., 2,765,244 mail ballots or in-person votes have been collected. If you’re going to engage in democracy today, here are some helpful links:

Typically, given that Colorado is an all-mail ballot state, the first initial results usually come 15 minutes after the polls close, with counting continuing through the night and into the following day. The deadline for voters to cure their ballots if there is a discrepancy and for receipt of ballots cast by military and overseas electors is Nov. 12. Counties must finish their tabulations by Nov. 13.

As you may have read, we may not know who won the presidential election on Tuesday night. And if so, it does not necessarily mean anything is broken, fraudulent, corrupted or wrong. President Donald Trump has repeatedly suggested a slower-than-typical result is a sign of trouble. It’s unclear what the president thinks is a long period. But it’s standard practice to continue tabulating votes after Election Day.

Beyond the presidential race, there’s a lot going on in Colorado. Will the state’s junior senator earn a second term, or will the state’s former governor, Democrat John Hickenlooper, unseat Republican Sen. Cory Gardner? That contest is one of the highly watched races nationally that could determine control of the Senate. Additionally, will the GOP hold on to the 3rd Congressional District, a microcosm right now of presidential politics, or will the once thought safe seat turn blue?

And while many voters wonder if the national popular vote will again be distinct from the winner of the Electoral College, the way Colorado could hand it out its electoral votes is on the ballot in Proposition 113. There is also a raft of hot state issues in bringing back gray wolves, prohibiting abortions after 22 weeks and more than one statewide ballot issue that will have reverberating effects on the state’s taxes and budgets for years to come.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.