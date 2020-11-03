As Election Day 2020 Dawns, Colorado Is Nearing Record Voter Turnout

It’s the one metric that can put a smile on the face of every election official, no matter the party: turnout.

“Yes, turnout has been huge,” said Josh Zygielbaum, the Adams County Clerk and Recorder. He said that’s thanks in part to messaging, urging people to get out early, “and voters took it very seriously.”

Through Monday afternoon, the latest figures available, 2.76 million voters had already cast a ballot, meaning Colorado will almost certainly eclipse the 2.86 million total votes cast in the presidential election four years ago.

The buzz among elections officials across Colorado this year has been the comparatively low Republican turnout so far. GOP voters tend to vote early, but President Donald Trump’s rhetoric, attacking the trustworthiness of mail ballot elections, might be pushing his supporters to vote in person and on Election Day.

Through Monday afternoon, Democrats had returned 114,048 more ballots than Republicans. Republicans are beginning to chip away at the Democratic lead a bit in recent days, according to an analysis by Magellan Strategies, a political firm based in Louisville. Unaffiliated voters have cast more ballots than registered voters from either major party.

Trump’s attacks on mail ballot systems like Colorado’s have limited early turnout for Republicans, said Merlin Klotz, the Republican Clerk and Recorder in Douglas County. Trump may have “encouraged Republicans to vote late, but they are coming in right now.”

Klotz said about 90 percent of all votes come in via drop boxes. He has 20 stationed around the county, and workers collect from them regularly throughout the day. In-person voting has been limited in Douglas County and across the state and, through Sunday, fewer than 2 percent of the votes statewide were cast at a voter service center.