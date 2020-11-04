PHOTOS: A Record Number Of Voters Hit The Polls On Election Day 2020

The results are still being tallied from Election Day, but the votes have all been cast at this point. Here's some of what we saw as Coloradan's exercised their democratic rights.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A motorist drops off a ballot first thing Election Day morning, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Montbello Recreation Center polling station in Denver.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News An election worker carries a sealed container of completed ballots from the Montbello Recreation Center polling station in Denver, first thing Election Day morning.

Kevin Beaty/Denverite Voting at Ball Arena on Election Day.

Kevin Beaty/Denverite Aivan Trung, 17, at left with her dog Kovu, and Second Kim Chan, 18, who is voting for the first time. They were at Southwest Recreation Center in Denver but turns out they went to the wrong precinct because they live in Jefferson County.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Rep. Jason Crow greets motorists at Alameda and Abiline in Aurora on Election Day.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News As his father, Rep. Jason Crow, campaigns for reelection, Anderson Crow sits behind campaign banners at Alameda and Abiline in Aurora on Election Day.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Democratic Party activist Stephanie Chavez was among supporters of Democratic candidates including Vice President Joe Biden for president, former Gov. John John Hickenlooper for Senate and Rep. Jason Crow for Congress gather at Alameda and Abiline in Aurora on Election Day.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Rep. Jason Crow, with his back to the camera, and campaign volunteer Hashim Coates put up a banner supporting Amy Padden for Arapahoe County District Attorney at Alameda and Abiline in Aurora on Election Day.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Voters leave the CentrePoint Plaza polling station in Aurora on Election Day.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Valdamar Archuleta of Denver waves an “LGBTQ For Trump” flag among supporters of President Donald Trump gathered at University and Highlands Ranch Boulevard on Election Day.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered at University and Highlands Ranch Boulevard on Election Day.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Claudia Raso of Highlands Ranch and Jonathan Leddy of Denver among supporters of President Donald Trump gathered at University and Highlands Ranch Boulevard on Election Day.

Kevin Beaty/CPR News A lone Biden standard-bearer in Denver.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Voting at the Arapahoe County Administration building in Littleton.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Matt Gnojek, as Captain America, arrives to thank polling station workers at the Arapahoe County Administration building in Littleton on Election Day. On Monday, police ordered two men, one of whom was armed with a gun and carrying a video camera, away from the building.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News The Arapahoe County Administration building in Littleton on Election Day.

Bryan Oller for KRCC Voters wait in line at the Fountain Library in Fountain.

Waiting for the last voters in downtown Denver.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Cassandra Hill, at left, and Ally Creswell, both of Aurora, said they had waited in line for about 45 minutes to vote, and had yet to enter Mission Viejo Library in Aurora on Election Day. They didn't mind the wait, they said.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Waiting in line to vote at Mission Viejo Library in Aurora on Election Day.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Voters leave Mission Viejo Library in Aurora on Election Day.