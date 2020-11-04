PHOTOS: A Record Number Of Voters Hit The Polls On Election Day 2020

By Hart Van DenburgKevin J. Beaty, and Bryan Oller
November 4, 2020
ELECTION-DAY-AURORA-CENTREPOINTELECTION-DAY-AURORA-CENTREPOINTHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Joan Lopez, Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder, sports a patriotic hat outside the CentrePoint Plaza polling station in Aurora on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

The results are still being tallied from Election Day, but the votes have all been cast at this point. Here's some of what we saw as Coloradan's exercised their democratic rights.

ELECTION-DAY-MONTBELLO-DROP-OFFHart Van Denburg/CPR News
A motorist drops off a ballot first thing Election Day morning, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Montbello Recreation Center polling station in Denver.
ELECTION-DAY-MONTBELLO-BALLOT-BOX-PICK-UPHart Van Denburg/CPR News
An election worker carries a sealed container of completed ballots from the Montbello Recreation Center polling station in Denver, first thing Election Day morning.
Kevin Beaty/Denverite
Voting at Ball Arena on Election Day.
Kevin Beaty/Denverite
Aivan Trung, 17, at left with her dog Kovu, and Second Kim Chan, 18, who is voting for the first time. They were at Southwest Recreation Center in Denver but turns out they went to the wrong precinct because they live in Jefferson County.
ELECTION-DAY-AURORA-DEMOCRATS-CROWHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Rep. Jason Crow greets motorists at Alameda and Abiline in Aurora on Election Day.
ELECTION-DAY-AURORA-DEMOCRATS-CROW-SONHart Van Denburg/CPR News
As his father, Rep. Jason Crow, campaigns for reelection, Anderson Crow sits behind campaign banners at Alameda and Abiline in Aurora on Election Day.
ELECTION-DAY-AURORA-DEMOCRATS-SUPPORTERSHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Democratic Party activist Stephanie Chavez was among supporters of Democratic candidates including Vice President Joe Biden for president, former Gov. John John Hickenlooper for Senate and Rep. Jason Crow for Congress gather at Alameda and Abiline in Aurora on Election Day.
ELECTION-DAY-AURORA-DEMOCRATS-CROW-PADDENHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Rep. Jason Crow, with his back to the camera, and campaign volunteer Hashim Coates put up a banner supporting Amy Padden for Arapahoe County District Attorney at Alameda and Abiline in Aurora on Election Day.
ELECTION-DAY-AURORA-CENTREPOINTHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Voters leave the CentrePoint Plaza polling station in Aurora on Election Day.
ELECTION-DAY-HIGHLANDS-RANCH-LGBTQHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Valdamar Archuleta of Denver waves an “LGBTQ For Trump” flag among supporters of President Donald Trump gathered at University and Highlands Ranch Boulevard on Election Day.
ELECTION-DAY-HIGHLANDS-RANCHHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered at University and Highlands Ranch Boulevard on Election Day.
ELECTION-DAY-HIGHLANDS-RANCH-GUN-ON-FLAGHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Claudia Raso of Highlands Ranch and Jonathan Leddy of Denver among supporters of President Donald Trump gathered at University and Highlands Ranch Boulevard on Election Day.
Kevin Beaty/CPR News
A lone Biden standard-bearer in Denver.
ELECTION-DAY-LITTLETON-VOTINGHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Voting at the Arapahoe County Administration building in Littleton.
ELECTION-DAY-LITTLETON-CAPTAIN-AMERICAHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Matt Gnojek, as Captain America, arrives to thank polling station workers at the Arapahoe County Administration building in Littleton on Election Day. On Monday, police ordered two men, one of whom was armed with a gun and carrying a video camera, away from the building.
ELECTION-DAY-LITTLETON-VOTINGHart Van Denburg/CPR News
The Arapahoe County Administration building in Littleton on Election Day.
Bryan Oller for KRCC
Voters wait in line at the Fountain Library in Fountain.
Waiting for the last voters in downtown Denver.
ELECTION-DAY-AURORA-LAST-VOTERS-IN-LINEHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Cassandra Hill, at left, and Ally Creswell, both of Aurora, said they had waited in line for about 45 minutes to vote, and had yet to enter Mission Viejo Library in Aurora on Election Day. They didn't mind the wait, they said.
ELECTION-DAY-AURORA-LAST-VOTERS-IN-LINEHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Waiting in line to vote at Mission Viejo Library in Aurora on Election Day.
ELECTION-DAY-AURORA-LAST-VOTERS-IN-LINEHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Voters leave Mission Viejo Library in Aurora on Election Day.
ELECTION-DAY-AURORA-LAST-VOTERS-IN-LINEHart Van Denburg/CPR News
Chris Rodgers, a postal worker from Aurora, was the last person in line to vote at Mission Viejo Library in Aurora on Election Day.

