Colorado’s Wolf Ballot Initiative Remains Too Close To Call

Hold onto your howls.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Colorado’s ballot measure to force the state to reintroduce gray wolves remained too close to call according to election watchers at the Associated Press. Colorado’s Secretary of State’s Office showed an about 9,000 vote gap in favor of the opposition.

Proposition 114 directs state wildlife managers to bring wolves back to Colorado’s western mountains by 2024. Supporters suspected it would sail to victory given polls showing deep support for reintroduction, but voters appear wolf weary.

Rob Edward, who led the ballot campaign for the Rocky Mountain Wolf Action Fund, called the win “a nailbiter,” but noted the biggest outstanding returns remain in wolf-friendly Denver and Boulder.

“We need to let all the votes get counted,” Edward said. “It may be late tonight or early tomorrow.”

The results arrived after Democrats dominated Colorado on Election Night. Jay Fletcher, a rancher who lives near Steamboat Springs, Colo., suspected he’d be a rare outlier as someone who voted for liberal candidates but opposed reintroduction. The final count made it appear just the opposite.

“I’m shocked by how close it is because I thought we’d be overwhelmed by the Front Range people,” he said.

He added other Western Slope ranchers have been even less enthusiastic about the ballot measure, noting they're the ones whose daily lives would be most affected.