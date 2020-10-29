What Stripping Endangered Species Protections Means For Colorado’s Wolf Reintroduction Initiative

Days before Coloradans vote on whether to reintroduce wolves, the federal government is moving to lift Endangered Species Act protections for gray wolves across the lower 48 states.

U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt announced the change Thursday in Bloomington, Minn. In effect, it means the management of gray wolves would move from the federal government to the states, which has already occurred in Idaho, Wyoming and Montana. Each of those states now allows some hunting of the apex predators.

So what does that mean for Colorado’s upcoming ballot initiative?

The short answer is not much. Proposition 114 calls on the state to undertake its own reintroduction program without federal help. If voters sign-off on the measure, stripping endangered species protections could make the process more straightforward since Colorado wildlife managers wouldn’t need permission from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to begin a reintroduction program.

“It doesn’t make a bit of difference, except it makes the restoration under a Colorado program even more important,” said Mike Phillips, a Montana state senator and a wolf expert advising the ballot campaign.

Wolves first gained Endangered Species Protections in 1974. About 1,000 wolves were living in the lower 48 states at the time. After successful reintroduction efforts, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimates the population at around 6,000, mostly centered in the northern Rockies and around the Great Lakes. Wolves have occasionally also made it to Colorado, but a viable population hasn’t existed in the state for decades.