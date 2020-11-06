As Coloradans Wait for Presidential Results, Their Views Differ On Election Integrity

Coloradans, like the rest of the country, are waiting to hear the final call in the presidential race. But as the process drags on, how they view the wait is increasingly colored by where they fall on the political spectrum.

Pueblo’s Tammy Highberger is frustrated with what she’s seeing in other states. The special education teacher is a Republican and “a very, very proud supporter of President Trump.” She said she believes in the freedoms the founding fathers established, but doesn’t understand why in an age of nearly-instantaneous technology, the presidential election results are taking so long.

“If you want your decision to be and your vote to be counted, you need to get it in on time. I truly believe that you should not extend it. They should not extend it. They should not change the rules,” Highberger said.

She’s unhappy that “certain States decided to allow votes to come in later — absentee votes — and not match the signatures.”

While Colorado does require signature verification for mail-in ballots, some battleground states do not — either because of state rules or because a court has struck down signature verification requirements.

“The system needs to be revamped to where this can not ever happen again,” Highberger said. “I pray that President Trump wins this election. I will accept the results no matter which way they go, but I think — no, I know that America is not going to be the same unless President Trump gets in.”