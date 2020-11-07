Video: ‘Time To Heal,’ President-Elect Joe Biden Says In Victory Speech
Updated 7:12 p.m.
President-elect Joe Biden is positioning himself to be a leader who, as he puts it, “seeks not to divide, but to unify” a nation gripped by a historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil. Biden's victory speech came Saturday night in Wilmington, Delaware, after clinching the presidency with voting results reported earlier in the day.
He told a jubilant crowd that “this is the time to heal in America” and pledged to be a president to represent even those who didn’t support him.
In her introduction of Biden, vice president-elect Kamala Harris told supporters that they have ushered in a new day for the nation.
Trump has not conceded the race to Biden, pursuing legal challenges over ballot counts in several states.
Biden said “it’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again,” saying of his political opponents, “they are not our enemies. They are Americans.”
