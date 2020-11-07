Video: ‘Time To Heal,’ President-Elect Joe Biden Says In Victory Speech

Updated 7:12 p.m.

President-elect Joe Biden is positioning himself to be a leader who, as he puts it, “seeks not to divide, but to unify” a nation gripped by a historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil. Biden's victory speech came Saturday night in Wilmington, Delaware, after clinching the presidency with voting results reported earlier in the day.

He told a jubilant crowd that “this is the time to heal in America” and pledged to be a president to represent even those who didn’t support him.

In her introduction of Biden, vice president-elect Kamala Harris told supporters that they have ushered in a new day for the nation.