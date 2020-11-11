Colorado Marijuana Sales Were Down In September, But People Are Still Consistently Spending More On Cannabis This Year
Colorado's marijuana sales dropped in September compared to August, yet people are still spending significantly more money on pot than they have before.
Sales of marijuana accounted for more than $206 million in September — about $50 million more than September 2019, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue. Most of the money came from retail marijuana, with medical marijuana only bringing in around $40 million of that total.
The state raked in $36.8 million in taxes and fees from cannabis sales in September.
Marijuana sales reached an all-time high in July, with people spending more than $226 million. Although the numbers have declined slightly in months since, cannabis users are consistently spending much more money on marijuana this year than in years past.
The state has likely surpassed last year's total of $1.74 billion.