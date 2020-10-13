Marijuana Sales In Colorado Dropped In August For The First Time Since April

Colorado's monthly marijuana sales were down in August, dropping for the first time since April.

Overall the industry is still strong, after some speed bumps early on in the COVID-19 pandemic.

People spent $218,601,341 on cannabis in August, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue.

That’s down 3.43 percent from July — a month that set a record for the state with $226,374,568 in sales. But still, August's total is the second-highest ever. As usual, most of that money came from recreational pot sales. August also brought in more than $40,695,613 in tax revenue.