For Colorado Restaurants Fighting To Stay Alive During The Pandemic, Now ‘Is The Hardest Time’

After months of layoffs, uncertainty, conversions to takeout, negotiations with landlords and, for some, failure, the restaurants who made it through the summer got an unexpected treat in September when diners seemed to rediscover the joy of going out to eat.

“I think that was like the honeymoon,” said Frank Bonanno, a chef and restaurateur in Denver. “It's like when you open a brand new restaurant and the first three months are super busy, because you're the hot flavor of the month type of thing. We saw that in those summer months with the outdoor dining and people being able to expand patios.”

The honeymoon is over.

“This is the hardest time,” Bonanno said.

In every recession, there's an industry or two that are hit the hardest. In the 1980s it was oil and gas. In the Great Recession, it was home builders and financial institutions. A good argument could be made that in the COVID-19 recession it’s restaurants.

According to data from OpenTable, after a hopeful period in late summer, restaurants in Colorado and Denver are getting hit hard, again. After the stay-at-home order lifted in Colorado, restaurant reservations started to climb back.

In late September there were even faint glimmers of what the industry used to be. Sept. 6 was, for instance, the first day since March 8 that saw more tables booked than the same date in 2019.