As Cold Weather Arrives, Restaurants Consider How To Keep Up Outdoor Dining

At Fire on the Mountain, a wings spot in the Highlands neighborhood of Denver, the smell of hot sauce filled the air on a recent weekday afternoon. The owner, Andrea West, motioned toward people enjoying the sun at picnic tables set up on a nearby patch of gravel.

“We call it the beer garden,” West said. “People kind of have to put up with some noise, and some of the hubbub of the neighborhood. But it’s fun. You get to see what’s going on and be part of all the neighborhood happenings.”

The spot wasn’t always a patio. Prior to the pandemic, people gathered there while waiting for a table in the restaurant’s tiny indoor seating area. Denver’s patio program lets restaurants use sidewalks, parking lots — even some streets — to seat guests. The program was crucial in getting Fire on the Mountain restaurant through the summer months, said West.

Now, West has to think about what happens when the weather turns cold. Restaurants across Colorado are in a similar bind. Denver recently announced a plan to keep extra space for outdoor dining open until next fall, and Gov. Jared Polis is encouraging more cities to adopt Denver’s approach, said Sonia Riggs, the president and CEO of the Colorado Restaurant Association.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Scott Cons serves a beer to a patron at the outdoor dining area at Fire On The Mountain in Denver’s Highlands neighborhood, Sept. 30, 2020.

But the creative solutions for cold-weather dining can be expensive. For many restaurants, it might not be worth the investment.

One option West has considered is to erect a tent over a makeshift patio. But for safety reasons, restaurants can’t have propane heaters inside a tent, making it difficult to heat. West doesn’t think customers would enjoy eating in a cold tent.

“I personally would rather go sit on my couch in my pajamas if that were my option,” she said.