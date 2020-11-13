All Of Colorado’s Congressional Democrats Back Pelosi For Speaker — This Time

As San Francisco Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi seeks to retain the speakership of the House of Representatives, she can count on support from all the Democratic members of the Colorado Congressional delegation this time around.

Rep. Jason Crow does plan to vote for Pelosi to remain Speaker, according to Crow spokesperson Anne Feldman.

When he first ran for office in 2018, the Aurora-area Democrat promised he would vote against Pelosi, arguing there should be new blood and a new culture at the Capitol. He cast a protest vote for a Democrat not serving in the House, but on the other side of the Capitol: Sen. Tammy Duckworth.