All Of Colorado’s Congressional Democrats Back Pelosi For Speaker — This Time
As San Francisco Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi seeks to retain the speakership of the House of Representatives, she can count on support from all the Democratic members of the Colorado Congressional delegation this time around.
Rep. Jason Crow does plan to vote for Pelosi to remain Speaker, according to Crow spokesperson Anne Feldman.
When he first ran for office in 2018, the Aurora-area Democrat promised he would vote against Pelosi, arguing there should be new blood and a new culture at the Capitol. He cast a protest vote for a Democrat not serving in the House, but on the other side of the Capitol: Sen. Tammy Duckworth.
Since then, Crow has emerged as part of a core group of moderate, national security-focused Democrats. In 2019, they penned an op-ed that helped sway Pelosi to open the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump and Crow was selected as an impeachment manager.
Rep. Ed Perlmutter also plans to cast a vote for Pelosi.
The longtime legislator, who represents parts of Jefferson and Adams counties, was initially part of the group of Democratic lawmakers in 2018 who opposed Pelosi as speaker. However, he did end up supporting her candidacy after winning concessions that included setting term limits for top leadership positions and bringing more younger members into leadership positions.
“I believe we’ve made great strides on this front and we will continue to build on this progress,” Perlmutter said in a statement. “I have confidence in our current leadership team — Speaker Pelosi, Majority Leader Hoyer and Whip Clyburn — and believe they will continue to successfully manage our diverse caucus while helping to lead us through a global pandemic, rebuild our economy, and get things done for hardworking Americans.”
Both Reps. Diana DeGette and Joe Neguse supported Pelosi in 2018. Neguse, as co-representative of the freshman class, is part of the current House Democratic leadership team. DeGette was part of the Whip team. Both DeGette and Neguse will vote for Pelosi again, according to their offices.
Pelosi’s leadership is under scrutiny after a bruising election season that saw her majority in the House diminish. Pelosi acknowledged that, but added Democrats are “still the majority.”
But that hasn’t put an end to intraparty fighting between moderates and progressives in the Democratic caucus.
At least one member of the moderate, national security Democrats has said she will not be voting for Pelosi. Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin, one of the many freshman Democratic moderates who faced tough re-election races this year, told Politico, “I believe we need new leadership. I would love to see more Midwesterners, because if you look across the leadership…I respect these people, but it’s New York and California.”
The leadership votes will be some of the first taken by the new Congress in January.