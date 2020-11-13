Our Perfect Soundtrack For Thanksgiving Dinner: See Which Classical Pieces Go With Cranberry Sauce
Whether you're staying in or gathering with family this Thanksgiving, don't forget the classical music to set the mood!
Tune-in to CPR Classical all day long on Thanksgiving Day for American favorites or play our Thanksgiving At Home Spotify Playlist anytime. It's the perfect mix of classical for cooking, dining or relaxing with a full-belly!
Thanksgiving on CPR Classical
Listen to CPR Classical by clicking "Listen Live" on this website. You can also hear CPR Classical at 88.1 FM in Denver, at radio signals around Colorado, or ask your smart speaker to “Play CPR Classical.”