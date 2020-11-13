Lockdown Unlikely As Polis Orders Hospitals To Prepare For Surge Of Coronavirus Patients

Gov. Jared Polis all but ruled out the likelihood of another statewide lockdown Friday, saying he trusts Coloradans to respond to his pleas for more face coverings and social distancing to arrest the spread of COVID-19.

In a briefing for the state Friday, Polis said he was counting on Coloradans' love for vulnerable relatives to get them to reverse course and take the pandemic more seriously.

"I don't think this is about stay at homes or lockdowns anymore," Polis said, noting improvements in treatment of the sickest patients. He also referenced a greater knowledge of how to control the spread of the virus gained through months of dealing with it and learning facial coverings, social distancing, and staying away from people outside your own household all help.

"This is not a lost cause," Polis said. "I will never give up on the people of Colorado."

But he's hedging his bet.

Polis said he was signing a couple of executive orders directing hospitals to prepare for a surge of patients and requiring hospital leaders to report to the state on their "maximum surge bed count" capacity by next Wednesday. He also announced that he was returning the state's emergency operations center to "Level One" — the highest level of readiness, meaning representatives of several state agencies will return to working together to address the growth in cases.

Polis’ announcement comes as COVID-19 cases in Colorado have risen exponentially. There were more than 6,400 newly identified cases announced Friday by Polis, who noted that both the number of tests conducted Thursday and the number of infections uncovered were records for the state since the start of the pandemic. Later in the day, data for Thursday showed that 5,689 new cases were identified. That's still an unwanted record for the state.

Deaths from COVID-19 are also rising, with double-digits recorded on six different days this month, including 21 on Nov. 4. That's the most in a day since May 14, as the state was coming out of the first wave of the virus. Another 20 people died on Nov. 5.