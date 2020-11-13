WATCH LIVE: Polis To Give Briefing On Colorado’s Coronavirus Pandemic Response

Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to speak Friday from the carriage house at the Governor’s Residence at Boettcher Mansion. He'll provide an update on the state's COVID-19 response at 12:30 p.m., Nov. 13, 2020.

CPR News will carry live coverage on the radio and online. Find a signal near you or ask your smart speaker to "Play CPR News." You can also watch the video below or find the briefing on our Facebook page.

At the start of the week, the governor pleaded with Coloradans to cancel their plans to help curb the spread and extended the statewide mask mandate — but stopped short of any shutdown orders. Local public health officials sent a letter to Polis asking for tougher measures on the pandemic, including requiring county-by-county lockdowns where warranted.