Energized By Kamala Harris’ Win, South Asian Coloradans Hope To Increase Representation In State And Local Politics, Too

Maha Mahalingam moved from South India to the United States in 1980 and began graduate school. She was only 22 at the time and eventually moved to Colorado, where she settled with her family in Aurora.

When Mahalingam heard about Shyamala Gopalan Harris, her story sounded familiar. Gopalan Harris was the mother of vice president-elect Kamala Harris, and she moved from Chennai, India, to Berkeley, California, at the age of 19.

“To think of that 19-year-old, coming with so much determination and courage, seeking a new life and a new land — and when I even think of her marching in Berkeley for social justice — I feel a sense of solidarity with this woman,” said Mahalingam, 62, a social worker currently pursuing her Ph.D.

Indian Americans, the largest subset of South Asian Americans, are only about a half percent of Colorado’s population. But nationwide, Asian Americans as a whole are the fastest-growing racial or ethnic group of voters in the country. Here in Colorado, South Asian voter engagement is finally catching up. Harris, whose father is from Jamaica, will be the first Black and Indian American — and woman — vice president in United States history. Spurred on by her historic win, some hope representation in state and local offices in Colorado can also accelerate now.

“I’ve grown up just not seeing a lot of South Asian representation in the media, in politics anywhere, and to see that happening in the White House,” said Indra Raj, 34, who lives in Boulder and is the music director at community radio station KGNU. “The fact that the term ‘South Asian’ is now something people understand is kind of a big deal.”

Harris’ political run reminds Raj of her own mother, Jyotsna Raj, 69, who ran for Boulder City Council in 2009 and 2015 but lost both races.

“I didn’t make it, but it allowed me to really understand my community, and to get very engaged with ... its problems and its issues,” Jyotsna said. “And I think I really enjoyed it.”

For Jyotsna Raj, Harris’ win is an encouragement for others to run.

“What I hope to see from it is an even greater engagement of people of Indian origin in politics here in America. When I came to live here in 1976, Indian immigrants like us were more focused on their jobs, their careers, establishing themselves in this country, and they were fairly apolitical. And I think it shows the maturing of our group that we have now entered politics.”

Courtesy Naveen Maben They See Blue Colorado chapter volunteers.

That’s a sentiment echoed by Janak Joshi, a Republican and Colorado Springs physician, who was the first person of Indian origin in the state legislature. Beginning in 2011, Joshi served the 14th and then 16th District until he lost reelection in 2016. He said it has been more unusual to see first-generation South Asian Americans like himself run, compared to their second-generation kids.

“The first generation of immigrants — we are just too busy trying to put our roots down,” Joshi said. “Most of us are busy with our professional life. We’ve got kids and are trying to give them a good education. We’re also trying to support our families in India. So we don’t have time for politics.”

But like Joshi, PK Kaiser, Arapahoe County’s Democratic assessor, challenged that narrative as a first-generation American. Born in India and raised in Pakistan, Kaiser ran six campaigns for different public offices in metro Denver before he finally won the assessor seat in 2018.