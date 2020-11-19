RTD Security Revamp Would Cut Contractors And Expand Its Own Force

The state's largest transit agency plans to rely less on private security guards and moonlighting cops to patrol its buses, trains and stations.

Regional Transportation District staff are proposing the sprawling transit agency beef up its own small police force — it currently has about 10 officers — to more than 50 by 2025. It would also replace armed private security officers on its rail systems with transit safety ambassadors — a move piloted on the recently opened N Line — and reduce its reliance on contract guards.

“Basically that gives us a little more control,” Mike Meader, RTD’s chief safety and security officer, said in an interview. “That’s the primary reason.”

The proposal would amount to a significant shift in how policing and security work at RTD. Eight years ago, Meader said, when RTD hadn’t yet opened any of its FasTracks rail lines, it had about 70 private security officers. Now, there are more than 300, with hundreds more off-duty police officers. The agency’s ability to adequately oversee its contracted officers has diminished as the force has grown.

“Anytime you grow as rapidly as we have, it presents challenges for oversight of just about anything you do,” Meader said.

RTD Chief of Police Bob Grado said the agency grew that way because it’s cheaper.

“It's more expensive to have a professional police officer in uniform out there on the street,” he told an RTD board committee in early November. “And because we're so big, it works. It has worked fairly well."

Grado said that his department has to be “pretty hands off” in how it manages its contractors.

"We set the tone, if you will, and kind of steer it along,” Grado said. “But we have to be very careful. Because if we don't then we're assuming some liability. We tell them what we expect of the service. And usually, generally, 99 percent of the time, we're getting what we're paying for."

One high-profile exception to that came in April 2018, when an Allied security officer told Denver artist Raverro Stinnet, who was waiting at the Union Station bus depot, to go into a bathroom. The officer followed him in and then beat him unconscious.

“If there had been a transit police officer in that building, if we'd had the resources at that time, I don't believe that ever would have occurred,” Meader said.