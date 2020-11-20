WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis To Provide Update On Colorado’s Coronavirus Pandemic Response

Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to deliver a remote update on Colorado's efforts to combat COVID-19 at 1:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

CPR News will carry his remarks online only. You can watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.

Polis signed an executive order on Thursday to set the start of the special session that will bring lawmakers back to the Capitol to work on coronavirus relief legislation. The session comes as county-by-county restrictions have been tightened in several places in Colorado and as the busy holiday travel season arrives in advance of Thanksgiving.