Polis Laid Out A ‘Roadmap’ To Meet Colorado’s Climate Goals. Not All Environmental Groups Are Happy

The full brunt of climate change is bearing down on Colorado.

The recent summer brought drought, record-high heat and two of the three biggest fires in state history. According to scientists, it’s likely only a preview. Unless people can rapidly reduce their dependence on greenhouse gas emissions, those effects will only grow worse in Colorado and across the rest of the planet.

In that context, Gov. Jared Polis released a draft of his plan to stem the tide Wednesday. The "roadmap" details potential policies to meet targets in Colorado’s climate action plan, which calls for a 25% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 and a 50% reduction by 2030. Those goals are measured against Colorado’s 2005 emissions levels.

“We have taken historic steps towards our goals, and this roadmap will help guide the critical efforts necessary to reap the full benefits of boldly and equitably transitioning to a clean energy economy,” said Polis in a statement.

The report comes nearly 500 days after Polis signed the climate action plan into law. While it offers the clearest picture yet of the administration’s plans, environmental groups and other Colorado Democrats were quick to criticize the roadmap.

“Right now, it’s a PowerPoint presentation,” said Democratic State House Speaker KC Becker, who sponsored the climate action plan in the legislature. “I want to see commitments put into rules so it’s specific, enforceable, targeted — all the things that we need.”

Other environmental activists offered a far harsher assessment. Jeremey Nichols, the climate and energy program director for WildEarth Guardians, said the roadmap amounts to a list of “goal and aspirations.” His organization is currently suing the Polis administration for failing to propose clear rules to meet the climate rules by last July, which lawmakers included as a deadline in a second climate bill passed last year.

“Maps mean nothing without a willingness to drive,” Nichols said. “Without a true commitment to action and a legitimate gameplan for achieving the emissions reductions needed to confront the climate crisis, the draft ‘roadmap’ is just more talk.”

Like other states controlled by Democrats, Colorado hired Energy+Environmental Economics to develop the roadmap. The environmental consulting firm worked with a range of state agencies to complete the analysis.

To begin, the firm assessed Colorado’s contribution to climate change in 2015. The work found four sectors are responsible for the vast majority of Colorado’s emissions: transportation, electricity generation, oil and gas production, and buildings.

The plan contains policy recommendations for each of those sectors, but mostly stops short of demanding rapid shifts from private industries or consumers.