Colorado Is Getting Worse At Recycling. Here’s Why, And 2 Ways The State Is Working To Fix It

Colorado is wasting more and recycling less.

From 2018 to 2019, the state's recycling rate dropped to 15.9 percent from 17.2 percent, far below the national average of 35 percent, according to an annual report released by Eco-Cycle and the Colorado Public Interest Research Group.

The rate also continues to fall short of the state's recycling goal of 28 percent landfill diversion by 2021.

"We clearly have a lot more work to do here in Colorado to move our state forward," said Suzanne Jones, executive director of Eco-Cycle.

Jones said recycling and composting isn't just about keeping materials out of landfills; it's also an "important climate solution" that prevents greenhouse gas emissions. "It's the equivalent of taking 400,000 cars off the road each year," she said. "That's a great start."

The report highlights communities with the best recycling rates, including Boulder, Loveland, Fort Collins, Aspen, Durango and Pitkin County. And rural parts of the state, categorized as the greater Colorado region, have already surpassed their 2021 state diversion target of 10 percent for these areas.

The Front Range has only reached 16.2 percent diversion, far from the area's diversion goal of 32 percent by 2021, a significant factor preventing Colorado as a whole from meeting its 28 percent diversion goal by next year.

In terms of Colorado's municipal waste in 2019, the Front Rage was responsible for 87 percent of it according to the report. The amount of trash the region sent to landfills increased 5 percent from 2018 to 2019, the data shows.