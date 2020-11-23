PHOTOS: Inside A Coronavirus ICU In Colorado

A quarter-million Americans have now died in the coronavirus pandemic. In Colorado, as of Friday evening, there have been 188,566 cases so far, and 2,745 deaths.
In Denver, at the Rose Medical Center's intensive care unit, the fewer than a dozen patients at a time in critical condition are cared for around the clock by a small group of doctors, nurses and technicians.
Through the glass walls and doors of each of their rooms, I count eight patients, with two rooms unoccupied. In most rooms, there is no movement. Some of the patients are in medically induced paralysis and comas because they are on ventilators. Others lie motionless with masks on their faces. One is sitting in a chair. Some have been there for weeks.
All live connected to small forests of machines, monitors, cables and hoses behind their beds that deliver life-saving medications and data.
None of these patients can have visitors; not on the floor, not peering through the glass windows, and certainly not at bedside owing to the virulence of the disease their bodies are trying to fight off. The only movement in the hallway and rooms comes from caregivers, who incessantly peel off and replace layers of plastic gowns, gloves, masks and face shields.
Gov. Jared Polis is concerned about hospital capacity and has issued an executive order to set up a process for hospitals should they begin to run out of beds. And he's called a special session for state lawmakers to address the looming economic and public health fallout.
Like similar units all over the state and country, the Rose COVID-19 ICU is a place that few people other than patients and caregivers will ever see.
It takes a good day’s drive to cover Colorado, but we’ll help you do it in a few minutes each morning. The Lookout daily email brings you a closer look at the issues that affect you with a rundown of important fact-based reporting — with a side of Colorado flavor.