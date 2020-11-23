PHOTOS: Inside A Coronavirus ICU In Colorado

A quarter-million Americans have now died in the coronavirus pandemic. In Colorado, as of Friday evening, there have been 188,566 cases so far, and 2,745 deaths.

In Denver, at the Rose Medical Center's intensive care unit, the fewer than a dozen patients at a time in critical condition are cared for around the clock by a small group of doctors, nurses and technicians.

Through the glass walls and doors of each of their rooms, I count eight patients, with two rooms unoccupied. In most rooms, there is no movement. Some of the patients are in medically induced paralysis and comas because they are on ventilators. Others lie motionless with masks on their faces. One is sitting in a chair. Some have been there for weeks.

All live connected to small forests of machines, monitors, cables and hoses behind their beds that deliver life-saving medications and data.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News The COVID-19 intensive care unit at Rose Medical Center, Denver, Nov. 13, 2020.

None of these patients can have visitors; not on the floor, not peering through the glass windows, and certainly not at bedside owing to the virulence of the disease their bodies are trying to fight off. The only movement in the hallway and rooms comes from caregivers, who incessantly peel off and replace layers of plastic gowns, gloves, masks and face shields.

Colorado's COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths have all climbed sharply since late summer as public health restrictions were eased. Now, cities, counties and school districts have again put tougher restrictions in place.

Gov. Jared Polis is concerned about hospital capacity and has issued an executive order to set up a process for hospitals should they begin to run out of beds. And he's called a special session for state lawmakers to address the looming economic and public health fallout.

Like similar units all over the state and country, the Rose COVID-19 ICU is a place that few people other than patients and caregivers will ever see.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Monica Wininger is the director of clinical care at Rose Medical Center’s intensive care unit, and has about 22 years of experience in nursing. She supervises care, manages the department, and has about 45 staff reporting to her.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Kathyrn Stewart has been a nurse for 2 and a half years and worked in Austin, Texas, before coming to Rose in September. She's worked on the COVID-19 unit since then.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Anna Hoppe is an RN at the Rose Medical Center COVID-19 intensive care unit. By sometimes peering through a glass wall to check on a patient, she avoids having to put on personal protective gear and enter the room -- saving the PPE for more crucial room entries, and saving time. Hoppe has been a nurse for 7 years, joining Rose in 2019. She has been working on the COVID unit since the start of the pandemic.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Stewart, left, and respiratory therapist Joe Fitch look through the glass wall of a patient's room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at Rose Medical Center, Denver, Nov. 13, 2020.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Nurses at Rose Medical Center’s COVID 19 intensive care unit pull on gowns, gloves, face masks and shields, Denver, Nov. 13, 2020.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Stewart, in full PPE, prepares to check on a patient’s kidney functions. The rooms are equipped with special heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems to meet ICU and COVID-level of care requirements.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Respiratory therapist Joe Fitch puts on full personal protective equipment as he gets ready to enter a patient's room at the COVID-19 intensive care unit at Rose Medical Center. As, doctors, nurses and technicians move from room to room, they peel all this PPE off, throw it away in special containers, then repeat the process with fresh gear for the next room.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Respiratory therapist in Joe Fitch. Donning and doffing PPE and following all the infection prevention precautions on the COVID-19 ICU adds an additional layer to what is already a complex routine of caring for ICU patients.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A nurse prepares a patient's medication. Rose is part of the HealthONE system, where the average length of stay for all COVID patients (ICU and non-ICU) has decreased from nearly 12 days during the spring peak to about 5.8 days now.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News After peeling off her PPE gown and gloves and leaving them in a special container, Stewart leaves a patient’s room.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Recently used face shields in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at Rose Medical Center, Denver, Nov. 13, 2020. Some personal protective equipment are cleaned and sterilized for re-use.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Nurses make notes on glass walls and doors in the ICU as a way to communicate with each other inside and outside patients' rooms.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Fresh blankets for a patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Jeff Hackworth, a cardiac sonographer, prepares to enter a patient’s room in the COVID0-19 intensive care unit at Rose Medical Center in Denver, where he will perform a heart ultrasound on a man in a medically induced paralysis and coma.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Cleaning down workspaces in the4 COVID-19 intensive care unit at Rose Medical Center, Denver, Nov. 13, 2020.