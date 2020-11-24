Video: Polis Warns Colorado’s Cornavirus Trajectory Could Overwhelm ICUs, Lead To More Deaths

Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to update Coloradans on the state's efforts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 12:30 p.m. from the carriage house of the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion.

CPR News will carry live coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.

This week it became clear that, with new models showing 1 in 49 Coloradans are likely to be contagious as the coronavirus spreads unchecked in the state, even a negative test result isn't enough to make a traditional Thanksgiving gathering safe for families. At the same time, the pandemic's "brain drain" on nurses is threatening both budgets and rural health care as the pandemic drags on.