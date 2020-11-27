Colorado’s State Parks Have Been A Pandemic Hit — And They’re Free On Friday

Colorado’s 42 state parks will again waive entrance fees the day after Thanksgiving.

The event, known as Fresh Air Friday, has become a popular alternative to Black Friday shopping sprees. After six years, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said the day is now a tradition for many families, who’d prefer to work off their turkey hangovers with a short hike or a bike ride.

But the COVID-19 pandemic has made things more complicated.

As families seek the relative safety of the outdoors, the state has also designated Nov. 27 a furlough day to make up for lost revenue. Bridget Kochel, a CPW spokesperson, said enforcement personnel will patrol the parks, but visitor centers may not be open or fully staffed.

“CPW also requires state park visitors to follow COVID-19 community health guidelines and Leave No Trace principles,” Kochel said. “Recreate with your household only, spread out on trails, wear a face mask indoors and outdoors where social distancing is difficult to maintain, bring hand sanitizer, and pack out all your trash.”

The event comes as state parks have become far more popular during the pandemic. Overall park visitation for 2020 is up 30 percent compared to the same point last year, officials said.