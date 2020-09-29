Pikes Peak Is Getting A New Visitor Center … 14,000 Feet Up

If all goes well, Pikes Peak will have a new visitor center atop its summit at the beginning of next year.

A new Summit House Visitor Center at the top of Pikes Peak is scheduled for a spring 2021 opening. The city of Colorado Springs is claiming the structure will be the most sustainable high-altitude structure in the country, if not the world.

On Monday, a pronounced layer of hoar frost covered the ground and temperatures at the peak hovered around the single digits as Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers toured the site with a group of reporters.

“This is one of the projects you’ll look back and tell your grandkids about,” construction superintendent Robert Clough told the Mayor.

Dan Boyce/CPR News

Crews broke ground at the site in June 2018. The new center is a long time coming: It has been seriously talked about and planned since 2015. The old visitor center had stood since 1963.

Delays — partially because of high snowfall at the site — have pushed the opening of the new center from an expected fall 2020 opening to early next year.