A 2021 Baseball Season Is On Deck For The Rocky Mountain Vibes And 2 Other Colorado Pioneer League Teams

Pitchers and catchers will continue to report in Colorado Springs and Grand Junction.

The Rocky Mountain Vibes in Colorado Springs and the Grand Junction Rockies will be joined by the Northern Colorado Owlz as the Pioneer League shifts to an independent partner league of Major League Baseball.

The Northern Colorado Owlz are relocating from Orem, Utah, and will play in Windsor.

Last year, Major League Baseball was looking to reduce the Minor League system, putting regional teams at risk.

"I am delighted to hear of the partnership between the Pioneer League and Major League Baseball," said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers in a statement on Facebook. "The Rocky Mountain Vibes are an integral part of our community and we can’t wait to see the team back out at the Ballpark next summer."

Under the new terms, MLB will help with seed funding and provide scouting technology in ballparks "to provide MLB Clubs with first-class scouting information on Pioneer League players," according to a release from Major League Baseball.

The two leagues will also look into the possibility of joint marketing, ticketing and fan engagement.

The 2021 season is scheduled to start Memorial Day weekend.