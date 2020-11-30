After Testing Positive For Coronavirus, Polis Says He’s Happy He Didn’t Have Thanksgiving With His Parents

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said he and first gentleman Marlon Reis are doing well after testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Polis said he had a little trouble sleeping but that it was likely because he was worried about having the virus — both are asymptomatic with no fever or other symptoms.

“It’s a potentially deadly game of odds, and the odds are that Marlon and I won’t have to go to the hospital,” Polis told Colorado Matters host Ryan Warner.

“I just pulled the data and for folks that are 39-45 (in age), there's about a 4 percent chance that each of us will have to go, which is a better than likely chance we won't,” he said. “I'm just so happy of course, that we didn't have Thanksgiving with my parents. I haven't seen them in nine months. They’re 76 and my mom has respiratory conditions, so this is a very different trajectory for them.”

The governor said his positive COVID-19 diagnosis will not impact the special session he called, which will be focused on pandemic relief. The session begins on Monday, Nov. 30.

“I can sign a bill that's delivered to me and without contact, I can go out, grab it, sign it, put it back, spray it with Lysol and then put it back out,” Polis said.

Interview Highlights

On opening overflow facilities for hospitals

“We get real-time tracking daily on this. Now it's important to know that the Saint Mary's, the Convention Center, this is non-ICU space, but what it would allow is hospitals to convert additional non-ICU space into ICU space … We're not making the call to activate those sites, but if the trend doesn't change, that absolutely can need to occur in the next few weeks as it has happened in other states where the infection rate has gone even higher.”

“It's basically making sure that we don't run out of space. So we talked to the main hospitals every day, they actually under a relatively new executive order, give us bed numbers, ICU, non-ICU. It would likely first be one of the two smaller sites before the larger site. And we try to be a week or two ahead of it, meaning, we monitor the trajectory. And if we activate, it means that the models show that we will likely need them within two weeks. We are not yet there where we likely need them within two weeks. This disease is very modelable, meaning, Ryan, from cases today to hospitalizations is usually five or six days. To ICU usually is a few more days. Not all the time. I lost a friend who got COVID, was hospitalized two days later, intubated the next day, and died two days later. It can happen in five or six days too, but that's not the typical trajectory.”

On the special session focused on pandemic relief

“What we're looking for is aid for small businesses that are affected by capacity restrictions, like restaurants, tax relief, and direct aid, help for renters and landlords and child care assistance. There's a few other things — remote access for kids, food banks — but those are the big ones.”

On Thanksgiving as a potential super-spreader event

“Unfortunately the data that matters is what happens to COVID infection rate in a week. So we do have some proxies for travel, but it's really hard to tell who had large Thanksgivings, who didn't. We know some people did, maybe some of them wore a mask, maybe some of them did outside. We know a lot of folks, like my parents and especially folks that are more vulnerable, just had it themselves. And I'm grateful for that. When we talk about what we're grateful for this Thanksgiving, I'm grateful that so many Coloradans made the right choice to not expose their older relatives, to what could potentially be a deadly infection.”