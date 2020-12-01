The Local 303: Colorado Artists We’re Featuring for December 2020

Steady Circuits

Lightning Cult

Hometown(s): Denver, CO - Santa Fe, NM



Formed: 2020



Latest Release: "One of Many Ends..." EP, Cloud Command Sound, Sep. 25 2020



About: During his first few years of recording and performing, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Mike Marchant was described as “one of Denver’s most admired songwriters and performers” by the Denver Post and “one of Denver’s most celebrated songwriters” by Westword. The AV Club wrote that Marchant’s early projects “demonstrated a lackadaisical mastery of dreamy, druggy indie folk.” In 2018, Marchant returned from a long hiatus with an atmospheric indie rock project called Lightning Cult. Steady Circuits—"space-pop made with hardware electronics, tube amps, and human hands," says Marchant—is his first post-hiatus solo project.



What's it like being a musician in 2020: It feels like business as usual, in that I usually work alone in my own studio and don't really tour or perform anymore. During the pandemic, I've been more focused and productive than ever. My goal as an artist has always been to create worlds for people to get lost in, and that feels particularly important right now. I know that there's a lot happening that's much more important than my songs, so sometimes they feel insignificant, but I continue to hear from listeners who are finding relief in the exploration of my weird little worlds. That's fuel to me.



Website: www.cloudcommandsound.com



Get Social: Steady Circuits Instagram, Lightning Cult Instagram

The Sum Beaches

Hometown: Colorado Springs, CO.



Formed: January 2020



Latest Release: "Beachless Demos" EP, Self-Released, Oct. 2020



About: The Sum Beaches and their landlocked surf rock combine melancholic dream pop, heavy psychedelic rock, and groovy garage tunes. With our first release behind us, we’re working on having an EP out next spring with singles in between.



What's it like being a musician in 2020: Slightly less than ideal, but it has provided sanity and something certain for all of us. Any of the issues that have arisen this year, season by season, are enough to bring people closer or drive them apart. We’ve only become closer with our shared views and experiences. We got together at the beginning of the year and had grand plans to get out and land gigs anywhere we could along the front range...but those plans were put on hold. For now! We look forward to growing our online presence and working on livestreams in the mean time. Being locked down has given us plenty of time to practice and we are definitely ending the year as better musicians than when it started.



Website: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/sumbeaches/beachless-demos



Get Social: Instagram, Facebook

The Trujillo Company

Lucia De Giovanni

Hometown: Denver, CO



Formed: Fall 2017, First Show January 2018



Latest Release: "Live From Daymoon Studio," Circles, Self-Release, 2020



About: Rock and roll isn't dead - it's just been sleeping, and Denver based power duo The Trujillo Company is a powder keg ready to awaken the sleeping giant. The two-piece rock and roll outfit has been taking the Colorado music scene by storm since playing their first show in late January 2018. The band has quickly become known for their energetic live shows, heavy riffs, and massive hooks, earning a nomination for "Best Rock Band" in Denver's 2019 Westword Music Awards Poll.

Guitarist Mike Trujillo and drummer Leny Trujillo met at a mutual friend's birthday party in 2009, and planted the seeds for what would become The Trujillo Company almost a decade later. After deciding to jam together after ten years had passed, the duo knew instantly that they had a cosmic connection and that the universe was bringing them together at the right time to capture lightning in a bottle. The two musicians feed off each other naturally and write music that they feel people can connect with on a cathartic level.

The band recorded their debut album "Home" in Los Angeles, California with engineer/producer Manny Nieto with the goal of capturing the explosiveness of the band's live performance on the record. Heralded as a "dirty rock and roll masterpiece" by BandWagon Magazine, the album is a full display of the band's prowess as songwriters and is cementing themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the Rocky Mountain region. The band has released the single and video for Follow the Leader in March of 2020, working with MBSE's Brandon Whalen as producer/engineer. Then the duo released two live singles of Mojo Rising and Circles recorded at Daymoon Studios with Elden's Tyler Imbrogno at the helm, Fall 2020.



What's it like being a musician in 2020: Well, it's been a total learning experience, but we've been doing our best to navigate things and adapt. The first stay at home order in Colorado took place the week after we released our music video at Hi-Dive. Things really started to sink in once shows were getting canceled. We had spent all this time planning for what was coming ahead in the year, that we never imagined things just coming to a halt. It's been extra painful to see so many venues close down, and so many of our friends in the industry see their livelihoods come to such a sudden stop. I was really hoping to see Congress step up and push the Heroes Act and actually get the relief needed to our venues, but we're still waiting. I think this is going to be a time where we all look back and realize just how important music and the arts were in connecting the world. We'll keep writing and releasing new music through all of this, but the day when we can play in front of crowds again is truly a day we will relish.



Get Social: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Spoitfy