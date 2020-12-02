You Can Now Buy RTD Tickets On Your Lyft App (And A Handful Of Others Too)

Riders of the Regional Transportation District's buses and trains are now the first in the country to be able to buy tickets through the Lyft app.

Lyft customers will see the option to buy fares in their app starting Wednesday, the ride-hailing app, RTD, and London-based tech firm Masabi announced.

“We’re excited to strengthen partnerships with local transportation agencies like RTD in support of our shared goal to reduce traffic, cut carbon emissions and make transportation more equitable," Patrick Quintana, general manager for Lyft Bikes & Scooters in Denver said in a press release.

RTD mobile tickets are also available on the Uber app, the Transit app and its own app. RTD has sold more than 120,000 tickets worth $535,000 on the Uber and Transit apps since May 2019, the agency reported.