Beethoven lived in a time of revolution. The American Revolution began just after he was born and the French Revolution ignited when he was a coming-of-age 18-year-old. The ideals of these revolutions – liberty, self-determination, the breaking down of the class structure based on birth – all shaped Beethoven’s mindset and his music. How could his music not be revolutionary with so much social change going on around him?

Mia Rincon/CPR