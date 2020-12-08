First Gentleman Marlon Reis ‘Looks Forward To Returning Home Soon’ After Coronavirus Hospitalization

Marlon Reis, the partner of Gov. Jared Polis, remained hospitalized for COVID-19 symptoms on Monday evening.

Reis and Polis announced that they had tested positive for the illness on Nov. 28 and went into isolation. Reis was admitted to a hospital on Dec. 6 with shortness of breath and a worsening cough.

The first gentleman has "normal oxygen saturation" and "has not required oxygen," according to the governor's office, a sign that the infection is not impeding his natural intake of oxygen. The 39-year-old "is in good spirits, and looks forward to returning home soon," the statement continued.

Reis had received treatments of dexamethasone and remdesivir.

Polis, 45, had no remaining symptoms on Monday night, his office said.

A Facebook account belonging to Reis has continued posting images of animals and Reis' usual messages of "Goodnight, Friends!" and "Good Morning, Friends!"

The governor shared his own message on the account, too: "Marlon wanted me to convey how much he appreciates the hundreds of people who have reached out to wish him well on email, Facebook, and text. Reading the kind words and thoughts brings great joy to him as he recuperates. He also wanted me to share that he hopes to be well enough to reply in a few days but for now he wants me to thank everyone and let everyone know that he feels the love."