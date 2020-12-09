Colorado Teachers Grapple With Doing Their Jobs Facing A Patchwork Of Coronavirus Policies Across The State

Jessie Wilbert, a fifth-grade teacher at New Emerson School in Grand Junction, estimates that since school began in August her full class has only been in the classroom about four days.

She said she doesn’t envy the people who have had to decide whether she should teach in person during the pandemic.

“No matter what decision you make, you’re going to have about half of the people in your county really angry with you, no matter what the decision is.”

Some district-level decisions can sometimes feel a bit removed, said Mark Castleman, a physics and astronomy teacher at Boulder High School, part of the Boulder Valley School District.

“Sometimes I think decisions get made without as much thought as there could be toward exactly: How are we expecting the teachers to implement this decision?”

With coronavirus cases in Colorado surpassing a quarter million, many schools have returned to remote learning in recent weeks. It’s the latest flip-flop between remote and in-person learning in a fall marked by tumult. Teachers say that switching back and forth has been hard, especially with a patchwork of policies that vary from district to district.

“I know that my district has really just been wanting to get kids into classrooms. That is something that I support,” said Allie Solem, who teaches at the St. Vrain Valley School District, which is currently fully online. “But we were really hoping for a change back to remote. Just because it was so challenging to get coverage for classes, when people were quarantined.”

Rebekah Holmes saw a similar situation at McElwain Elementary, part of Adams 12 Five Star Schools. Holmes, who teaches English language development, said even when school was in-person, teachers had to also teach students who were in quarantine and those who were remote. “We’re really trying to make the best out of a situation, that’s just not easy for anyone right now.”

Castleman, a veteran teacher who got the coronavirus himself in March, said his school had tried a hybrid model — but it only lasted six days.

“The problem we had was the staff being exposed. We didn’t have a spread of the virus in the school. But the staff would be exposed because one of the students has been exposed. Then you’re out for three weeks, and you’re back to teaching from home — and we just couldn’t physically cover the classes anymore.”

Boulder Valley School District does have a working advisory group, a teacher advisory committee and a portal for employees to share feedback on transitions. The district also said it has conducted staff surveys to hear from teachers.

Art teacher Taylor Henzler in Durango is grateful that there is now a committee of teachers who are able to give feedback around any upcoming changes that her district is thinking of making. Initially, teachers in her school were balancing with all three models prior to going remote.