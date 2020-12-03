Months Into the Pandemic, Colorado Educators Are Still Struggling With How To Best Support Their Students’ Learning And Mental Health

A new report reiterates what many Colorado teachers have been saying all along during the pandemic: student and teacher mental health is hurting, school staffing is struggling and educators are worried whether young students are actually learning.

About three-quarters of the state’s school districts responded to questions in a new assessment by the Colorado Department of Education and the Colorado Education Initiative released Thursday. The report found 56 percent of districts are concerned with student reading loss in kindergarten through third grade; 37 percent believe the overall quality of virtual instruction is a top priority to address.

“In places where school has not been in session in person, our youngest learners just aren’t able to continue developing literacy and math skills on their own,” said Rebecca Holmes, president and CEO of the Colorado Education Initiative.

Students’ mental health is also a major worry: 52 percent of districts are concerned about their high schoolers and 41 percent about their middle school students.

Holmes says mental health struggles are tied to academic burnout, course failure and general student disengagement from online learning. “If we don’t address it, it can really lead to a significant dropout crisis,” she said. “It’s a real concern, particularly for high school students who’ve been remote for months at a time.”

Parents have echoed those worries about their children at home. “I wish we had access to mental health tips for parenting for different ages,” a parent told the nonprofit Early Milestones Colorado, which conducted interviews with families as part of its own research. “The lack of social interaction and structure creates depression.”

“We’ve got to remember, even as we’re concerned about learning loss, that we need to prioritize social emotional health just as much as we do learning your ABCs,” said Jennifer

Stedron, executive director of Early Milestones Colorado.

Several parents also told Early Milestones Colorado they are struggling to manage their kids’ virtual school at home with their jobs and believe remote learning is not a long-term solution.