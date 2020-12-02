Pandemic Parenting Is Parenting On The Fly. Here’s How 2 Colorado Moms Are Living With It

Like many Colorado parents, Tina Carroll and Natalie Perez were nervous about their sons starting this school year enveloped in the coronavirus pandemic. But each held out hope.

In the intervening months, however, reality — their kids’ frustrations, their families’ financial fears, even COVID-19 — has hit home.

Carroll’s son, Chase, who just turned 7, has done three different versions of first grade in the last three months. For the first few weeks, he went to a daycare where staffers watched over his remote learning. Then there were a few happy weeks back in his actual classroom at Rocky Mountain Prep Southwest before rising COVID-19 rates forced its closure.

Now Carroll, a single mom with a full-time job, hires college students to watch Chase as he logs on through the school day.

"I think for the first time in my career, of having a child as well, I called my mom and I was like ‘Mom, I'm drowning,’ ’’ she said.

Roman Ortiz, 9, is enrolled at the same school as Chase. The plan for Natalie Perez’ son, once the options for the fall became clear, was always for him to do fourth grade remotely. Several days a week that’s from his family’s Mexican restaurant, Barbacoa El Oso.

His mom thinks Roman’s doing OK academically, but the isolation has taken a heavy emotional toll. Seeing his teacher through a screen and not being able to respond because he’s muted frustrates him and sometimes brings tears.

“I'm just seeing a side of him that I had never seen before,” she said.