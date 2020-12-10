Another COVID-19 Effect: Hospital-At-Home Care Is Starting To Pick Up

In her two-bedroom apartment, Sarchet said she got to know her doctors and nurses and they got to know her routines and adapted to her schedule. If she was feeling OK, her caregivers would leave when they were done with tests and treatments, secure in the knowledge she was attached to monitors if she needed urgent attention. They’d call to check in before bed, but it allowed her to maintain some level of independence.

“I was able to take my blood pressure, do my own weight, take my temperature, check my oxygen levels,” Sarchet said. “Then I would repeat those daily to the ‘good night call’ that I would have every day."

It was a far cry from previous hospitalizations which at times made Sarchet feel worse rather than better. Treatment then was handled by a rotating cast of doctors and nurses — “never saw the same person twice,” she noted — and where, ironically, she was in bed all the time but could never get enough sleep.

“Somebody's waking you up all night long,” Sarchet recalled. “I would have treatments like three or four during the night. Somebody else came to take my blood. You really don’t rest.”

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite A negative pressure room inside St. Joseph Hospital, March 10, 2020.

The pandemic is encouraging more hospitals and insurers to get on board with at-home care.

Denver-based Dispatch Health, which got its start trying to reduce emergency room visits by offering similar at-home treatment, is the company behind Sarchet’s care. At the end of 2019, Dispatch added a hospital-at-home model called Advanced Care and has since formed partnerships with some insurance companies and Medicare and Medicaid plans, including Sarchet’s insurer.

Dispatch Health admitted it’s been an uphill battle to convince hospitals to adopt it and private and government insurers to pay for it.

“This has been one of the pieces holding back the sort of the wide-scale adoption of a ‘hospital-at-home model’ here in the United States,” said the company’s vice president of medical affairs, Dr. Patrick Kneeland.

Slowly, but surely, insurers and hospitals are warming to the idea.

Humana insurance is in active talks with Dispatch Health to provide hospital-at-home care to its members. It already contracts with Dispatch to offer emergency care at clients’ homes.