Who Will Get The First Doses Of Colorado Coronavirus Vaccines?

Gov. Jared Polis and his administration detailed Colorado’s plans to distribute COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, a process that will begin within weeks and likely last until next summer.

“We know in the early weeks and months of vaccine distribution that supplies will be limited,” said incident commander Scott Bookman at a Wednesday press conference, adding it would take “many months” to vaccinate the general public.

The state has ordered 46,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and plans to add 95,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine, with deliveries expected to begin next week. Both vaccines require two doses per person and will be free of charge.

The state plans to deploy the vaccines in phases.

This winter, in Phase 1A, vaccines will go first to high-risk health care workers and the staff and residents of long-term care facilities. That’s a change from the draft plan, which did not include long-term care residents in the initial phase. Colorado’s plan now mirrors the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control. Then, in Phase 1B, they’ll go to health care workers with lower exposure; first responders and workers in prisons; and workers in hospice and home health settings.

This spring, in Phase 2, vaccines will be available for higher-risk people and essential workers. That includes:

People older than 65

People with health conditions including heart disease, cancer, obesity and those who are immunocompromised

People who interact with the public at work, including schools and grocery stores

People in “high density” work settings, like farms and meat-packing plants

Health workers not already vaccinated

People who received a placebo during a vaccine trial

In summer, 2021, in Phase 3, the general public gets access.

Most people in Phase 1A will get the vaccine through their employer, local public health agency or the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care (LTC) Program. The state will provide more information about distribution points later.