Both Beds And Staff Are Running Low As Colorado’s Hospitals Fill Up With Coronavirus Patients

Many Colorado hospitals are busier than they have been at any point since the pandemic began.

In response, they are shuffling patients between units to try to get the sickest patients into ICU beds and delaying some surgeries that aren’t urgent. Hospitals that are especially full have to look to other facilities to find beds for certain patients.

Yet, experts say it’s not unusual for hospitals to be busy as winter and respiratory viruses typically set in. Though they also see signs that this year is different, and the next few weeks of the pandemic could push things far beyond normal.

“With the growth that Colorado has seen in the last, say five to eight years, especially along the Front Range, we’ve had many hospitals that were at 100 percent occupancy during a good chunk of the year,” said Julie Lonborg, spokeswoman for the Colorado Hospital Association, referring to each year during that time frame.

That’s why even outside a pandemic, it’s routine to transfer patients to another hospital or hold a person in an emergency room until an appropriate bed opens up somewhere else.

“The reality is hospitals in the United States are kind of designed to run at really high capacities,” said Dr. Connie Savor Price, chief medical officer at Denver Health. “So some of what you're seeing is just how hospitals normally function.”