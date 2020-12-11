‘Queer Santa’ Is On A Mission (This Year With a Face Shield) To Make The Holidays Special For Any Kid Rejected By Their Parents

This is her 22nd year handing out gifts at the Holigay celebration put on by The Center on Colfax, a community center and advocacy resource for LGBTQ youth.

"My family did find out I was gay after I was grown and they disowned me," Warren told Colorado Matters host Ryan Warner. "So it's very important to me, to make sure that all children are taken care of and that we can do anything that we can."

Hart Van Denbburg/CPR News "Queer Santa" Linda Warren leads the pandemic-friendly drive-thru gift pickup at The Center on Colfax's Holigay celebration.

Here’s how it works, and how The Center adapted to pandemic rules: Warren asks for donations during the year - “no one’s safe” from her requests, she joked. The kids sign up for a gift. Then the volunteers buy gift cards, fun things like rainbow socks, and candy, and wrap the presents.

This year instead of handing out the gifts at a party, The Center set up a group of tables loaded down with presents in its parking lot. All afternoon last Saturday, cars lined up with kids in back, and Queer Santa and her volunteer helpers delivered the presents to the waiting cars. Sixty-one people showed up - the most they’ve ever had.

“In all my 77 years, I don't believe I've ever seen a year like this,” she said.

Interview Highlights

Linda Warren on how the Queer Santa tradition got started:

"It was with children who would not get a Christmas present because they were gay and their parents did not accept them. Twenty-two years ago. ... I told the people at The Center that I would do this, but that I did not want anyone turned down. They did not have to be gay. It was just if they were not going to get a present because they had been put out of their home, I wanted to make sure that they were taken care of."

Hart Van Denbburg/CPR News "Queer Santa" Linda Warren and visitor to The Center on Colfax.

Hart Van Denbburg/CPR News Volunteer Nevaha Jackson at the gift table.

On what being called Queer Santa means to her:

"The word 'queer' was used to make fun of us when I was growing up. But I had to finally realize that the children of this day in time have taken that word back, and they will not let people make fun of us by using queer. So, it took me awhile to get used to being 'Queer Santa,' but I did. So I was like, 'Oh God, please don't call me that.' But then I was like, 'It's alright, it's theirs. So, we will do it.' And so now I just refer to myself as Queer Santa."