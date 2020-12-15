Rep. Scott Tipton Says He’ll ‘Miss The Clowns,’ But Not The Congressional Circus, After 10 Years In Office

Tipton acknowledges it was a challenge to represent a district with the size, scope and diversity of the third, which covers almost half the state. And he heard about that a lot. “

You'd have people that [would say] ‘Hey, you're doing the right thing,’ ‘You aren't doing it quite well enough,’ or ‘You don't represent me.’ And you carry the messages and try to be able to find the balance as best you can,” Tipton explained.

The other thing he learned on Capitol Hill is patience. Tipton came here from the Colorado State legislature where bills are required to get at least one hearing and a committee vote. That’s not always the case in Congress. Few bills really move through the process as intended. That leaves him with regrets that have nothing to do with getting more time in front of the cameras or tweeting more.

“I guess the biggest regret is what you'd label as some of your unfinished work, you know, that you would have loved to have seen actually put into law because that's what you're here to do,” he said. His water rights bill is one example. Another is a bipartisan bill he worked on with Gardner, Crow and others to reform hiring practices at the Veterans Administration.

Still, he is satisfied with his tenure, pointing out there have been congress members here longer than him who have never had a bill signed into law. Tipton introduced his final bill last month — it would increase transparency in text-based fundraising by requiring political committees to fully identify themselves in their messages. He knows it won’t pass, but he wanted to lay down a marker in the hope that someone else might pick it up.

Tipton said it’s been a privilege to be able to represent the third district for the past 10 years. Former Colorado Representatives have continued to serve in more local capacities — as county commissioner, mayor, even as governor. For the time being, though, Tipton said he’s going to enjoy being home in Cortez and spending time with family, doing all the things he missed this past decade.

As for missing Washington, well, Tipton points to something former Michigan Rep. Dan Benishek told him.

“[He said], ‘I'll miss the clowns, but not the circus.’ And I thought, you know, I may use that one day. I guess I just did,” he said laughing.

Tipton leaves Congress with a legacy of bills he’s proud to have passed for his district, as well as some more tangible mementos: his congressional cowboy boots, his congressional pin, and the wisdom an incumbent representative wrote in a memo for Tipton’s freshman congressional class: “Once a member, always a member.”