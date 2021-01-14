Gov. Polis’ Latest Climate Plan Offers More Details, But Critics Still Want More On Environmental Justice

Nearly two years after committing Colorado to a massive reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, Gov. Jared Polis has a plan to make it happen.

On Thursday, the governor’s office released a final “roadmap” to achieve the goals in the state’s 2019 climate action plan. The legislation calls for a 26 percent reduction in emissions by 2025 and a 50 percent reduction by 2030. Those targets are measured against Colorado’s 2005 emissions.

“This is by far the most ambitious and expansive planning document that Colorado has ever produced on climate change,” Polis said. “And as we pursue this work, we also must ensure that our efforts promote racial equity and economic justice.”

A rapid shift to renewable energy drives a policy schedule

To hit those goals, the roadmap lays out a schedule for new regulations and legislation set to affect almost every sector of Colorado’s economy, including transportation, oil and gas production and buildings.

The roadmap also further codifies Polis’ larger strategy on climate change. Unlike other blue-state governors, Polis has resisted plans that would set a cap on emissions and fine companies for exceeding limits. The most notable example is California, which passed a “cap-and-trade” law to enforce reductions in 2006.

Instead, the Polis administration has sought to pass policies tailored for specific industries. The approach has prompted lawsuits and criticism from leading environmental groups like the Environmental Defense Fund, but the roadmap shows his administration doesn’t plan to change course.

“It’s the right approach for Colorado,” Polis said. “It will lock in emission reductions and cleaner air — and does it in a way that will position Colorado at the center of the clean energy economy.”