Colorado Is A Step Closer To Taking The ‘Junior’ Out Of ‘Junior College’

The term “junior college” is largely a thing of the past, yet three two-year higher education institutions in Colorado still hold that designation.

Those colleges want to change that. Joe Garcia, chancellor of Colorado Community College System, wants to remove the word “junior” from three rural system colleges — Trinidad State Junior College, Otero Junior College and Northeastern Junior College.

“They came at a time when that was a common term, just as within the state, we used to have three ‘normal colleges,’" Garcia said. "Now, ‘normal colleges’ vanished from the scene nationally, you know, decades ago, but they were once common. So this is a similar move.”

Several colleges in Colorado, such as Colorado Mesa University and Fort Lewis College, once had “junior” in their name, but have since changed to their modern designation while offering four-year bachelor's degrees.

Now, only 15 two-year institutions in the United States still have “junior” in their title.