Peer mentors, advisors and other supports are crucial to helping underrepresented college students graduate. And some higher education officials worry that a sharp drop in enrollment among those students during the COVID-19 pandemic may mean that, without support, some of those students may never return.

That support costs money, however. This is why MSU Denver’s president Janine Davidson took a stand this year before the Colorado legislature’s powerful Joint Budget Committee.

Every year, all of Colorado’s colleges and universities sign a joint, unified letter to state lawmakers with a funding request.

This year, Metropolitan State University Denver — headed by Davidson — didn’t sign it. Instead, she said the university needs more money to help support underrepresented students earn their degrees. And she asked for $50 million over five years to do it.

“It simply became a moral issue for us,” Davidson recently told the committee. “We cannot sign on to a proposal that is going to support the status quo.”

For her, the way Colorado divvies up funding to colleges is inequitable. She said in 2020, MSU Denver received $4,547 in state funding per student compared to the 4-year institutional state average of nearly $8,000.

Jenny Brundin/CPR News Thirty-seven-year-old MSU Denver student Jennifer Muñoz.

Past funding models built primarily on enrollment have created discrepancies in funding levels. That’s benefited schools with the highest enrollment like the University of Colorado and Colorado State University systems, but it also leaves MSU Denver with a $48 million base funding gap.

Davidson argued that the long-standing funding gap has hurt underserved students who make up the majority of MSU Denver’s student body. Davidson reeled off statistics: Forty-eight percent of students at MSU Denver are students of color. A striking 57 percent are the first in their family to go to college. Eighty percent work 30 to 40 hours a week alongside being a student in order to survive and pay off loans. More graduates from MSU Denver stay in Colorado to find jobs than any other college in the state.

These students also often require more tools and resources to graduate — like mentoring, internships, scholarship programs and advising. Providing that takes money and people to manage it. But, Davidson said, in the long run, it pays off.

“When you see the results where we’re able to provide those services, the retention and graduation rates are exponentially higher than the norm,” she said.

Part of Davidson’s idea is scaling up programs that support students who are vulnerable to dropping out.

MSU Denver student Emanuel Walker, 21, wants more funding for advisers and other student support because he said it can take “weeks'' to meet with one. The student to adviser ratio is 500 to 1 at MSU Denver. At other schools, 300 to 1 is the norm, and 150 to 1 is considered best practice.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Walker, a computer information systems major. “There’s tons of talented young Black and brown students in the state of Colorado that just are missing that push that gets them into education and helping them find their purpose so they can be successful.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A "Student Success" sign at Metropolitan State University in Denver.

Colorado created a new funding formula that goes into effect next fall. It will reward schools that educate students of color, first-generation students, those who are low-income and Coloradans. It also incentivizes schools for their graduation and retention rates.

Only 11 states have performance-based funding models that divvy up money to schools based on race, low-income status and how many underserved and at-risk students they serve, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

“This will benefit a school like Metro,” said Angie Paccione, executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education. “They just have to be patient.”

Paccione applauds MSU Denver for taking a stand but said all Colorado universities are struggling now. They’ve never recovered from the deep cuts of the past two recessions.

“Metro is not unique in saying ‘We’re not funded enough.’ No one is funded enough in higher ed right now. So, there’s no chance that the state would be able to give Metro $50 million in one year.” (MSU Denver’s request is for $50 million over five years.)

A report commissioned by the state last fall shows MSU Denver has the state’s biggest revenue gap compared to peer universities of roughly the same size around the country.