Video: Gov. Polis March 2 Update On Colorado’s Coronavirus Response And Vaccine Rollout

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled to provide an update on the state's efforts as it deals with the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine distribution at 12:45 p.m., Tuesday, March 2, from the carriage house of the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion.

CPR News will carry live coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.

On Friday, Polis announced the latest updates to the state's vaccine distribution plan, those aged 60 to 64, people with two or more chronic health conditions and grocery store and agricultural processing workers becoming eligible as of this Friday — March 5. Meanwhile, the many mom-and-pop shops lining main streets across Colorado are pinning their hopes for survival on the successful vaccination campaign.