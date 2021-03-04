Gov. Jared Polis, First Gentleman Marlon Reis Get Engaged

Gov. Jared Polis is now engaged to his longtime partner of 17 years, Marlon Reis.

Polis proposed during a tumultuous time in December for his own family. Polis and Reis both contracted COVID-19. While the governor said he lost his taste and smell and felt a bit under the weather, Reis’ case was more severe. He ran a fever and stayed in bed for a few days.

After a week, Polis thought they were almost through it when Reis got worse and had to go to the hospital — that's the moment he popped the question, reports The Colorado Sun.

The couple have two children, a 6-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son.