Gov. Jared Polis, First Gentleman Marlon Reis Get Engaged

By Bente Birkeland
March 4, 2021
Jared Polis, accompanied by his husband Marlon Reis, takes the oath of office for governor administered by Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan B. Coats on Jan. 8. Polis is the country's first openly gay man to be elected as any state's top executive.
Gov. Jared Polis, accompanied by his parter Marlon Reis, as he took the oath of office during his inauguration, Jan. 8, 2019.

Gov. Jared Polis is now engaged to his longtime partner of 17 years, Marlon Reis.

Polis proposed during a tumultuous time in December for his own family. Polis and Reis both contracted COVID-19. While the governor said he lost his taste and smell and felt a bit under the weather, Reis’ case was more severe. He ran a fever and stayed in bed for a few days.

After a week, Polis thought they were almost through it when Reis got worse and had to go to the hospital — that's the moment he popped the question, reports The Colorado Sun.

The couple have two children, a 6-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son.

What Has This Pandemic Year Like For Polis?

Reis, who keeps a relatively low profile, is already known as the first gentleman of Colorado. Polis is the first openly gay man elected as governor in the country.

