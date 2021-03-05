Celebrate Women’s History Month With CPR Classical
All month long we're taking an in-depth look at the female musicians who help create the rich history (and future) of classical music.
- Coming soon: Former Colorado Symphony Music Director Marin Alsop discusses pieces from outstanding women composers and female musicians making waves.
- Round out your classical music history by learning about great composers from Hildegard of Bingen to Florence Price.
- Watch videos of twenty-first century music from Stacy Garrop and Valerie Coleman.
- Tune in at 8 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 8 p.m. everyday for works from important female composers, musicians and conductors, plus the stories behind the music.
- Listen to our Spotify Playlist: 9 hours of music from 26 diverse women composers from throughout music history.
