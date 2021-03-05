Celebrate Women’s History Month With CPR Classical

By CPR Classical Staff
March 5, 2021

All month long we're taking an in-depth look at the female musicians who help create the rich history (and future) of classical music. 

  • Coming soon: Former Colorado Symphony Music Director Marin Alsop discusses pieces from outstanding women composers and female musicians making waves.
  • Listen to our Spotify Playlist: 9 hours of music from 26 diverse women composers from throughout music history.

