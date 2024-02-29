Celebrate Women’s History Month With CPR Classical

CPR ClassicalCPR Classical
By CPR Classical Staff
· Today, 4:32 pm

All month long we're taking an in-depth look at the female musicians who help create the rich history (and future) of classical music. 

  • Listen to our Spotify Playlist: diverse women composers from throughout music history.

Listen to inspiring music everyday on CPR Classical

Listen to CPR Classical by clicking “Listen Live” on this website. You can also hear CPR Classical at 88.1 FM in Denver, at radio signals around Colorado, or ask your smart speaker to “Play CPR Classical.”

Love Classical Music?

Stay in touch with our hosting team at CPR Classical and learn more about the classical events occurring in the community. Sign up here for our monthly newsletter.

Latest Stories