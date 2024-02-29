Celebrate Women’s History Month With CPR Classical
All month long we're taking an in-depth look at the female musicians who help create the rich history (and future) of classical music.
- Tune in throughout March for special Women's History Month spotlights at 8 a.m., 1p.m. and 4 p.m.
- Marin Alsop on 10 women composers you should know.
- Round out your classical music history by learning about great composers from Hildegard of Bingen to Florence Price.
- Watch videos of twenty-first century music from Stacy Garrop and Valerie Coleman.
- Pianist Lara Downes spoke with CPR Classical about her Rising Sun series, new recordings which aim to help redefine and diversify the American canon of classical music.
- Listen to our Spotify Playlist: diverse women composers from throughout music history.
