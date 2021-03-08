Pueblo Wants More Pedestrians And Lighter Traffic On Union Avenue And Main Street

Plans are in the works to improve sections of Pueblo’s historic Union Avenue and Main Street districts.

The project aims to improve parking, pedestrian access and streetscapes by creating more space for outdoor restaurant seating, adding new lighting and other functional and aesthetic upgrades.

During a recent virtual public presentation, project consultant Denise Aten said this includes slowing the traffic flow on Union to make it more walkable and bicycle-friendly.

“We also wanted to improve economic development and encourage access to businesses and other local destinations ... and continue to build upon the character within this area of town,” she said

Courtesy of the City of Pueblo A possible design for proposed improvements on Pueblo's Union Avenue, showing the expanded sidewalk area and reduced vehicle traffic lanes. From the Recommended Master Plan Layout Presentation in February 2021.

Among the suggested changes are shifting some of the traffic to Main Street by replacing existing traffic lights on Union with four-way stop signs, as well as enhancing crosswalks, improving or adding bike lanes on both streets and Arkansas River trail connections.

Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar was also online for the public presentation. He said these changes will help draw people to the area, making it more vital than it's been in the past.