Vaccinating Some Inmates Early Is Necessary Protection From ‘Deadly’ Variant, Polis Says

Gov. Jared Polis defended his decision to vaccinate inmates at the Buena Vista prison ahead of schedule but indicated it wouldn’t apply to inmates in other facilities.

The decision to vaccinate the prisoners stems from the discovery that the South Africa variant has infected two prison guards and one inmate at the facility, west of Colorado Springs. The variant is more contagious and seems to be able to evade antibodies more successfully — whether they’ve been built up from a previous infection or through a vaccine.

Some researchers and prison advocates have recommended the state vaccinate all inmates in an earlier phase of the vaccine process because of the close living environment in prisons where the virus can spread rapidly. But Polis said the decision whether to vaccinate certain people earlier than planned will be made on a case-by-case basis.

“If there's more deadly variants that are identified, whether it's [in] a nursing home or prison, or simply a family or a school, we then surge vaccines to the impacted community,” the governor said.